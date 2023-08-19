Orioles play the Athletics leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (75-47, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-88, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.07 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -172, Athletics +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics leading the series 1-0.

Oakland has a 34-88 record overall and an 18-42 record at home. The Athletics have a 22-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore has a 39-24 record on the road and a 75-47 record overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 21 doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 14-for-40 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 17 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 59 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .236 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .238 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press