Clear
73.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rays meet the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Tampa Bay Rays (74-50, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -114, Rays -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 60-63 record overall and a 31-29 record at home. The Angels have a 33-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 34-28 on the road and 74-50 overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .444.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples and 43 home runs while hitting .308 for the Angels. Matt Thaiss is 3-for-24 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and 16 home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 12-for-29 with a double, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .205 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Jose Siri: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 