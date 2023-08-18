Clear
Braves host the Giants on 5-game home win streak

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (64-57, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (78-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (13-4, 3.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 217 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -224, Giants +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a five-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta is 78-42 overall and 40-20 at home. The Braves have a 61-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 64-57 record overall and a 29-29 record on the road. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .615. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 16 home runs while slugging .537. Michael Conforto is 11-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .309 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

Giants: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

