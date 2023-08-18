Clear
78.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers open 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Miami Marlins (63-59, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-10, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -147, Marlins +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 74-46 record overall and a 41-20 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Miami is 63-59 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Marlins have a 47-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 15-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 10-0, .283 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 