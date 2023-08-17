Dodgers host the Brewers on 9-game home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (65-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -144, Brewers +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their nine-game home win streak alive when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles has a 40-20 record in home games and a 73-46 record overall. The Dodgers have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.26.

Milwaukee has a 32-29 record in road games and a 65-56 record overall. The Brewers have a 41-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 84 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .287 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI. William Contreras is 10-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 10-0, .296 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press