Angels left-hander Reid Detmers has no-hitter through 7 innings at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers hasn’t allowed a hit while throwing 104 pitches through seven innings Wednesday night against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old Detmers threw a no-hitter as a rookie for the Angels last season against Tampa Bay. He was only the second Angels rookie to do so.

Detmers, who was 0-4 in his previous six starts coming into the game, had five strikeouts and four walks through seven innings. Another runner reached on a throwing error by shortstop Luis Rengifo in the second inning.

There were relievers warming up in the bullpen for the Angels in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Detmers had thrown 62 of his 104 pitches for strikes.

The Angels led 1-0 after two-way star Shohei Othani, the designated hitter whose turn in the starting rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, hit his 42nd homer in the first inning off Jon Gray.

There have been four no-hitters thrown in the majors this season, two this month. The most recent was Philadelphia right-hander Michael Lorenzen last Wednesday in his first home start for the Phillies after being traded from Detroit.

