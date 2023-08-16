Rangers host the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (59-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (72-48, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-9, 5.27 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (8-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -186, Angels +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their nine-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas has a 42-20 record in home games and a 72-48 record overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .273, the top team batting average in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 28-34 record in road games and a 59-62 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Rangers with a .282 batting average, and has 29 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 78 RBI. Mitch Garver is 15-for-36 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 68 extra base hits (20 doubles, seven triples and 41 home runs). Mike Moustakas is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Angels: 3-7, .193 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press