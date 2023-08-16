Arenado leads Cardinals against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (33-87, fifth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-66, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-3, 4.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -185, Athletics +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics after Nolan Arenado’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

St. Louis is 27-33 at home and 54-66 overall. The Cardinals have a 40-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland has gone 15-46 on the road and 33-87 overall. The Athletics have gone 17-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 49 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs). Tommy Edman is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 20 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 12-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

