Dodgers host the Brewers, aim to extend home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (65-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -235, Brewers +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on an eight-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles has gone 39-20 in home games and 72-46 overall. The Dodgers have a 38-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 65-55 record overall and a 32-28 record on the road. The Brewers are 41-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .289 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 27 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. William Contreras is 10-for-42 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press