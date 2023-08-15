Athletics look to end 8-game road losing streak, play the Cardinals

Oakland Athletics (33-86, fifth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-66, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: TBD; Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-0, 4.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -238, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end an eight-game road losing streak.

St. Louis is 53-66 overall and 26-33 at home. The Cardinals have gone 25-46 in games when they have given up a home run.

Oakland has a 15-45 record in road games and a 33-86 record overall. The Athletics have a 21-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 RBI for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill is 7-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 14-for-39 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press