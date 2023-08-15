Padres bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (74-45, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (56-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -136, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Baltimore Orioles as losers of three games in a row.

San Diego is 56-63 overall and 30-29 in home games. The Padres rank fourth in the NL with 151 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Baltimore has a 38-22 record on the road and a 74-45 record overall. The Orioles have hit 137 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has 18 doubles and 15 home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press