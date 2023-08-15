Lopez thrives in fill-in role as Fried, Braves roll past struggling Yankees, 11-3 View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBIs in a fill-in role, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 11-3 on Monday night.

Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.

New York, in last place in the AL East, has a three-game losing streak. The Yankees (60-59), who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2016, began the night five games back of the AL’s last wild card berth.

Fried (4-1) gave up eight hits in six-plus innings in his first home start since May 5. He returned from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 4 after missing 70 games with a left forearm strain and allowed a combined four runs in two road starts.

Lopez has a combined eight RBIs in his last two starts. He had a two-run single in the second off Clarke Schmidt (8-7) before driving in another run with a single in Atlanta’s four-run third.

Lopez had four hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs while also pitching a scoreless inning in relief in Atlanta’s 21-3 win at the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

Lopez filled in for shortstop Orlando Arcia on Saturday and was needed at second base Monday night as Ozzie Albies was held out with a sore hamstring, missing a start for the first time this season.

The Braves acquired Lopez from Kansas City for left-hander Taylor Hearn on July 30.

“I know why I came here, and I know my role on this team,” Lopez said before the game. “Obviously we have a lot of studs across the diamond. I came here to fill a few spots here and there, stay ready if I’m called upon.”

Austin Riley homered in the first inning and Eddie Rosario had two hits, including a two-run single in the third.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and drove in a run for New York. Anthony Volpe’s ninth-inning triple off Joe Jiménez drove in Billy McKinney, who walked as a pinch-hitter.

Schmidt’s streak of 14 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer ended in just two innings. He gave up a career-high eight runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings in his first career appearance against the Braves. Schmidt, a native of Acworth, Georgia about 20 miles from Truist Park, grew up cheering for the Braves.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B DJ LeMahieu (right calf tightness) extended his hitting streak to seven games with a seventh-inning single in his return after missing five straight games.

Braves: Albies did not start for the first time this season. Manager Brian Snitker said Albies felt continued discomfort on Monday after leaving Sunday’s game at the Mets with cramping in his left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said RHP Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06) will make a traditional start, without an opener, when he faces Braves RHP Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64) on Tuesday night. Severino followed an opener in his last appearance, allowing four runs in two-plus innings and took the loss in Wednesday’s 9-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer