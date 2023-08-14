Orioles activate OF Aaron Hicks after 3-week stint on injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Aaron Hicks of the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles was activated Monday after spending three weeks on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Hicks was in the lineup in left field and batting eighth in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. He is batting .230 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs.

Hicks was placed on the IL on July 25, one day after he was injured on a diving catch.

To make room on the active roster, outfielder Colton Cowser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Cowser hit .115 with four RBIs in 26 games. He hit .330 with Norfolk earlier this season.

