Giants host the Rays in first of 3-game series

By AP News

Tampa Bay Rays (71-49, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-55, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Giants: Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco is 63-55 overall and 34-26 at home. The Giants have a 36-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 71-49 overall and 31-27 on the road. The Rays have a 39-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 15 home runs while slugging .535. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 23 home runs while slugging .500. Wander Franco is 17-for-41 with a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

