Athletics try to stop road losing streak, play the Nationals

Oakland Athletics (33-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -136, Athletics +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Washington Nationals looking to break a six-game road slide.

Washington is 24-34 at home and 52-66 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Oakland has a 15-43 record on the road and a 33-84 record overall. The Athletics have a 21-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 11-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 11-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .202 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press