Diamondbacks and Padres play in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (56-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (58-59, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 7.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -139, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has a 29-31 record at home and a 58-59 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has a 26-33 record on the road and a 56-61 record overall. The Padres have hit 150 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Padres are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .281 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 12-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim has 17 doubles and 15 home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .213 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press