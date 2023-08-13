Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (45-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.84 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -363, Rockies +288; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to break their four-game slide with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 37-20 at home and 70-46 overall. The Dodgers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Colorado has a 20-42 record on the road and a 45-72 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

The teams play Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .344 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 59 RBI for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 10-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .293 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .182 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (illness), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin/hamstring), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press