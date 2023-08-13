Gallen, Walker help Diamondbacks end 9-game skid with 3-0 victory over Padres View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Zac Gallen pitched six strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Saturday night.

The D-backs hope the win can get them trending in the right direction of the playoff hunt after an extended freefall. Arizona is three games back for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The Padres lost for the fifth time in six games.

Gallen (12-5) delivered an excellent outing, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out eight. It ended a rough stretch for Arizona’s ace — the team had lost five straight games with the right-hander on the mound before Saturday.

Tommy Pham had two doubles, including one in the first inning that scored Corbin Carroll for a 1-0 lead. Walker extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with his 24th homer, a two-run, opposite field shot that cleared the right-field fence.

Walker finished with three hits. Paul Sewald earned his first save since coming to the desert in a trade deadline deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Rich Hill (7-12) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his second start with the Padres after being acquired from the Pirates on Aug. 1. The 43-year-old gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four.

San Diego finished with just five hits, including three by Manny Machado.

25TH ANNIVERSARY

The Diamondbacks celebrated their 25th season as a franchise Saturday. They played their first season — along with fellow expansion team Tampa Bay — in 1998.

Arizona were the fastest expansion team to win a World Series, winning in their fourth season in 2001. The D-backs have won the NL West five times in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2011 and last made the playoffs as a wild card in 2017.

Dozens of former players came back for a pregame ceremony on the field, including Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson, who will be inducted into the team’s newly established Hall of Fame in 2024.

MAKING MOVES

Arizona called up INF Buddy Kennedy to the active roster and sent INF Emmanuel Rivera to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the three-game series Sunday. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 7.16 ERA) was set to start for Arizona against RHP Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.19 ERA).

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer