Astros try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (58-59, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (67-50, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.92 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (8-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -187, Angels +157; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Houston has a 67-50 record overall and a 32-25 record at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 27-31 record in road games and a 58-59 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Astros are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 21 home runs while slugging .573. Jose Altuve is 17-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 40 home runs, 74 walks and 83 RBI while hitting .305 for the Angels. Mike Moustakas is 12-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels: 2-8, .225 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Phil Maton: day-to-day (elbow), Jose Abreu: day-to-day (back), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press