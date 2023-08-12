Giants aim to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Rangers

Texas Rangers (69-47, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-54, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -127, Rangers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup with the Texas Rangers after losing three games in a row.

San Francisco is 33-25 at home and 62-54 overall. The Giants have hit 127 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Texas has a 29-27 record in road games and a 69-47 record overall. The Rangers have hit 164 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 15 home runs while slugging .537. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 18 home runs, 53 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 9-1, .252 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Giants: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press