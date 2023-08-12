Clear
71.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics face the Nationals looking to end road slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (33-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (51-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (3-8, 5.47 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -123, Athletics +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 51-66 record overall and a 23-34 record in home games. The Nationals are 35-54 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland is 33-83 overall and 15-42 on the road. The Athletics have gone 21-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .280 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 home runs while slugging .460. Nick Allen is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 