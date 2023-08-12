Bruce Bochy returns to Oracle Park to warm welcome guiding Texas Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bruce Bochy waved hello to familiar faces and posed for photos with fans on the field before getting to work with the Texas Rangers.

Different uniform, different dugout, still beloved in the Bay Area.

Bochy received a warm welcome in his return to Oracle Park on Friday night, guiding the AL West-leading Rangers against his former San Francisco Giants.

He remains revered for his decade-plus tenure managing San Francisco, including World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.

While he made sure to point out these are important games for both teams, Bochy spent some time reflecting on his successful years in orange and black.

“It’s special to be back in this ballpark. I can’t say enough about my tremendous time here, 13 wonderful years,” said the 68-year-old Bochy ahead of his three-day reunion with the Giants, whom he managed for 13 years through 2019. “My wife and I, we just had the time of our lives. I lived across the street. Those 13 years impacted me as any time in baseball. I’m forever grateful and thankful for those years. We had a lot of fun, a lot of great memories, a lot of great celebrations.”

He took over the Rangers ahead of this season and they headed into the weekend interleague series at 68-47 and first place in the West — ahead of the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros managed by another former Giants skipper, Dusty Baker.

Bochy reminded everybody he used to be a regular in the opposing dugout while skipper in San Diego for 12 years before joining the Giants. This marked his first time back as opposing manager since Sept. 10, 2006, with the Padres.

“Well I’ve been here before, we had some rough games here, too,” Bochy said.

Bochy spent the off day Thursday fishing with friends in Half Moon Bay and caught “quite a few.”

“They cooked it up for us at the hotel,” he shared.

When Bochy’s return was announced about an hour before first pitch, those fans already inside stood and cheered. Bochy’s 1,052 wins with San Francisco are second only to Hall of Famer John McGraw’s 2,583.

Even in the dugout beforehand seeing so many recognizable media faces, Bochy expressed his thoughtful sentiments.

“Good to see everybody,” he said, “I mean it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer