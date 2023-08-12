Chris Sale retires 1st 14 batters in return from injury, Red Sox beat Tigers 5-2 View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale returned after 10 weeks on the injured list and retired his first 14 batters, combining with two Red Sox relievers on a two-hitter on Friday night as Boston beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

Triston Casas hit a three-run homer, and Trevor Story had a pair of hits in his fourth game back to help snap the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Sale struck out seven while holding Detroit without a runner until Kerry Carpenter’s solo homer with two outs in the fifth. Sale then hit Javier Báez and was taken out, receiving a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout.

Sale, who hadn’t pitched since leaving his June 1 start with shoulder soreness, threw 58 pitches. Kyle Barraclough (1-0) relieved and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings, walking one and allowing pinch-hitter Riley Greene’s single, which drove in Báez to make it 4-2.

Chris Murphy pitched three hitless innings for his first professional save. Connor Wong and Pablo Reyes also had two hits apiece for the Red Sox.

Story, who had offseason elbow surgery and made his season debut on Tuesday, went hitless in his first two games before doubling on Thursday. He singled to start the fourth inning and Casas hit a three-run homer to make it 4-0; Story also hit a long fly ball that was caught in front of the 379-foot marker in left-center field.

Tarik Skubal (2-2) allowed five runs – four earned – seven hits and two walks, striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.

GOOD LEATHER

Báez made a diving stop in the second inning on Pablo Reyes’ grounder up the middle. Bayes dove to his left to get the ball, then without taking the ball out of his glove flipped it to second baseman Andy Ibanez, who made the relay to first for the double play.

WELCOME BACK

Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched the first six years of his big league career in Boston and won 19 games for the Red Sox in 2019, was greeted with a highlight video between innings. He received a nice ovation and waved to the crowd when he was shown on the scoreboard.

UP NEXT

RHP Brayan Bello (8-6) starts for Boston on Saturday against Detroit RHP Matt Manning (3-4) in the second game of the three-game series.

