Clear
73.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nationals host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (33-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (50-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (1-0, 4.91 ERA, .73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Athletics -112, Nationals -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Washington has gone 22-34 at home and 50-66 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

Oakland is 15-41 on the road and 33-82 overall. The Athletics have a 21-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .280 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 18 home runs while slugging .460. Zack Gelof is 11-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 