Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

By AP News

Colorado Rockies (45-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-8, 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (8-9, 6.11 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -327, Rockies +258; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles has a 35-20 record in home games and a 68-46 record overall. The Dodgers have a 56-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 20-40 on the road and 45-70 overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 31 home runs while slugging .576. Freddie Freeman is 21-for-41 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .269 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 51 RBI. Nolan Jones is 10-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .292 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin/hamstring), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

