Angels and Giants play to determine series winner

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (62-52, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has gone 30-28 at home and 57-58 overall. The Angels have hit 173 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

San Francisco has gone 29-28 on the road and 62-52 overall. The Giants are 44-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 19 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs while hitting .307 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 17-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

