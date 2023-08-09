Padres enter matchup with the Mariners on losing streak

San Diego Padres (55-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (61-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0); Mariners: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -125, Mariners +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to end their three-game skid with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has gone 32-26 in home games and 61-52 overall. The Mariners are 43-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 55-59 overall and 25-31 on the road. The Padres have a 42-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, eight home runs and 44 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 6-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 25 doubles and 24 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press