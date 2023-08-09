Drury has 3 hits, Giolito wins first home start as Angels beat Giants 7-5 to snap 7-game skid View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Drury had three hits, Lucas Giolito picked up his first win in an Angels’ uniform and Los Angeles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 7-5 over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

“We played well,” said Angels manager Phil Nevin, who let out a giant exhale of relief before beginning his postgame remarks. “Gio pitched a heck of a game. Third inning he got a little sideways with some of the secondary stuff but dialed it back in. To get through six was outstanding. We got some big hits.”

Wilmer Flores had two hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and drove in four runs for the Giants. Flores has reached base in 19 straight games, the longest streak of his career.

Drury’s solo shot in the fifth inning extended the Halos’ lead to 5-3. He was a triple shy of the cycle after having a base hit in the first and a double in the seventh.

Giolito — who grew up in Santa Monica, California — bounced back in his home debut after giving up 12 runs in nine innings in his first two starts after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on July 26. The right-hander went six innings and allowed three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

“I thought my performances was OK. One bad inning,” said Giolito, who improved to 7-8. “I think the real story honestly was the offense and defense. They gave me a four-run lead right out of the chute. Defense was fantastic.”

Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe both had two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Dominic Leone worked the last two innings for his first save.

The Angels grabbed a quick lead with four runs in the first. It was the sixth time this season they have scored four times in the opening frame.

Luis Rengifo led off with a double into the right-field corner and came home on Shohei Ohtani’s base hit up the middle that eluded diving shortstop Brandon Crawford. Drury’s single chased starter Scott Alexander (6-2).

Moustakas made it 2-0 on a one out, RBI single before Renfroe’s two-out double off the wall in right-center drove in two more.

Each of Flores’ hits ended up bringing the Giants within a run. After Joc Pederson’s infield single in the third drove in Crawford, Flores followed with a two-run base hit up the middle to get them within 4-3.

“I thought we had some good at-bats at the end of the game. We’re still not quite getting the big hit and tonight that was true,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

Moustakas’ sacrifice fly in the seventh extended the Angels’ advantage to three runs before Flores drove Leone’s slider over the wall in left-center in the eighth to make it 6-5. Flores has seven homers since July 17, tied for fifth most in the majors.

Pinch-hitter Matt Thaiss provided some insurance for the Angels in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly to bring in Renfroe.

BULLPEN GAMES

It was the 21st time this season the Giants have used an opener followed by a bulk innings guy. They are 15-6 when using that combination.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: CF AJ Pollock was removed from the game during the third inning due to left side discomfort. … OF Mike Yastrzemski (left hamstring strain) continues to do his rehab drills in San Francisco. He is eligible to come off the injured list on Friday when the Giants host the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Angels: CF Mike Trout (left hamate fracture) said he hopes to start taking batting practice soon. He is currently hitting off a tee and doing soft-toss drills. … SS Zach Neto is expected to miss several more weeks after testing showed more inflammation in his lower back. Nevin said he doesn’t expect the rookie will be out the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

RHP Ohtani (9-5, 3.32 ERA) is tied for fifth in the majors with 160 strikeouts and has not allowed a run in his last 13 inning pitched. The Giants will go with a bullpen game for the second straight day.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer