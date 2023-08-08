Rangers take 7-game win streak into game against the Athletics

Texas Rangers (67-46, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-81, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -243, Athletics +198; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 17-40 record at home and a 32-81 record overall. The Athletics have a 21-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has gone 27-26 on the road and 67-46 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .464 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 11-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 30 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press