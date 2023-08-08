Clear
81.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels host the Giants on home losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (62-51, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Angels: Lucas Giolito (6-8, 4.36 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to stop their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has gone 29-28 in home games and 56-58 overall. The Angels have a 32-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 62-51 overall and 29-27 in road games. The Giants have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.88.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 66 extra base hits (19 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 13-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has a .272 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Wilmer Flores is 15-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 