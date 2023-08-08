Andrew Vaughn homers as Chicago White Sox beat New York Yankees 5-1 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and made a terrific run-saving play at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory.

Luis Robert Jr. added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run eighth. Andrew Benintendi drove in Trayce Thompson with a sacrifice fly.

“To be able to make an impact in the game is really huge for me,” Vaughn said.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in his first action since he was suspended for six games for his role in a fight with Cleveland slugger José Ramírez on Saturday. Anderson, who departed because of a bruised left forearm, is appealing the punishment.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol served his one-game suspension on Monday night.

The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. They lost for the third time in four games.

“It’s on us to still break through and we had the chances tonight,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

It was the first time since April 2016 that New York stranded 12 or more in consecutive games. It went 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 15 runners on during Sunday’s 9-7 loss to Houston.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-3) allowed four runs and five hits in seven-plus innings. He struck out three, walked two and hit a batter.

It was Cole’s first loss this season when he started following a Yankees loss.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (5-5) matched his career high with seven walks in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, but he struck out six and allowed one hit. He was replaced by Brent Honeywell after DJ LeMahieu’s single.

“It wasn’t very pretty, but it got the job done,” Cease said. “Games like that happen, but especially after the third inning I really feel like I kind of got locked in.”

Bryan Shaw pitched two innings for his first save of the season.

Boone was ejected by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes in the eighth. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate for an animated argument that appeared to include an imitation of Diaz’s strike three call.

“It’s not about the umpiring,” said Boone, who was tossed for the sixth time this season and 31st time in his career. “We gotta capitalize.”

Vaughn put Chicago ahead 2-0 with his 15th homer in the second, a drive to right-center.

After Honeywell relieved Cease, Harrison Bader and Volpe singled to loaded the bases. Pinch-hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa flied to right for the second out, but Jake Bauers followed with a smash down the first-base line.

Vaughn dove, gloved the ball and narrowly outraced Bauers to the bag to preserve a 2-0 Chicago lead.

“That play was pretty special,” Vaughn said. “Just to get to the line and do what I’ve always worked on since I was a little kid and try to get the ball in the glove and then get to the bag.”

New York also loaded the bases against Lane Ramsey in the seventh. Billy McKinney hit a sacrifice fly to center to cut it to 2-1, but Ramsey struck out LeMahieu and Harrison Bader.

Finishing another underwhelming season, the White Sox improved to 8-14 since the All-Star break. Before the game, the leadership of the club refuted claims by former reliever Keynan Middleton that the downtrodden team had a culture with “no rules,” allowing a rookie reliever to regularly fall asleep during games and other players to miss meetings and practices.

MAKING MOVES

Yankees: LHP Nick Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and right-hander Deivi García was designated for assignment.

White Sox: Honeywell was added to the active roster, and LHP Sammy Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Honeywell, 28, was claimed off waivers from San Diego on Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list with a minor left hamstring pull. Boone said the two-time All-Star should be able to maintain a throwing program while he recovers. … RHP Jonathan Loáisiga was activated from the 60-day IL. He had been out since April 5 after a bone spur was removed from his elbow.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.82 ERA) on Tuesday.

