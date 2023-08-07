Clear
Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Padres into game 4

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-57, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (6-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -119, Dodgers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has gone 30-27 in home games and 55-57 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Los Angeles is 30-26 on the road and 64-46 overall. The Dodgers have hit 179 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has a .287 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 16 doubles and 15 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 15-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts is second on the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits (29 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Max Muncy is 5-for-30 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

