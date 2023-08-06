Gomber shuts down former team, pitches Rockies past Cardinals 1-0 for rare series win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team and Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly to lift the Colorado Rockies over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Sunday.

In a matchup of last-place clubs, the Rockies took two of three games and won a series in St. Louis for the first time since sweeping the Cardinals in June 2009.

St. Louis went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded a season-high 15 overall. The Cardinals have lost four of six.

Gomber (9-8) gave up six hits and struck out two. He escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Tyler O’Neill to ground out in the fifth.

The left-hander was part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado from Colorado to St. Louis in February 2021.

“Today was the first time I’ve pitched well here as a visitor,” Gomber said. “There were some emotions.”

Gomber has won five of his last six decisions dating to June 25.

“Just attacking the zone, being efficient,” he said. “For me, it was just kind of another start. I’m just trying to do the same things I’ve been doing. I felt like I made pitches when I had to.”

Colorado took the lead in the third. Tovar’s sac fly brought in Brenton Doyle, who doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice by Austin Wynns.

“A good, old manufactured run,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Tyler Kinley, Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence finished an eight-hitter for the Rockies. Lawrence earned his ninth save in 12 chances.

Doyle had two hits and reached base three times for Colorado, which broke a 12-game losing streak in St. Louis with a 9-4 victory in the series opener Friday.

“It’s hard to win here,” Black said. “These were three hard-fought games.”

Cardinals starter Zack Thompson (2-4) allowed two hits in four innings. He struck out eight.

St. Louis took its second 1-0 loss of the season. It also dropped a 1-0 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 29.

“There were plenty of opportunities,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We didn’t get that necessary hit.”

The Cardinals won the NL Central last year but have spent 91 of 127 days in last place this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley was slated to make a rehab start at Double-A Springfield on Sunday night. Helsley has been out since June 10 with right forearm tightness. He is 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA and seven saves in 11 opportunities. He is expect to reclaim the closer role when he returns.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.07 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (7-8, 4.46) in the opener of a three-game set in Milwaukee on Monday. Lambert will be making his fifth start of the season and 19th overall appearance.

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29 ERA) pitches against Rays RHP Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46) on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Mikolas is coming off a five-game suspension for hitting Ian Happ with a pitch in a 10-3 loss to the Cubs on July 27.

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press