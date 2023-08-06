Clear
Giants aim to end road skid, face the Athletics

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (61-50, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (31-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (3-8, 5.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -201, Athletics +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a seven-game road losing streak.

Oakland is 31-80 overall and 16-39 at home. The Athletics have a 22-65 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 28-26 record on the road and a 61-50 record overall. The Giants have a 43-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 home runs while slugging .472. Tony Kemp is 8-for-33 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 16-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 7-3, .219 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Tony Kemp: day-to-day (rib), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

