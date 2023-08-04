Padres righty Joe Musgrove shut down for at least 3 weeks with shoulder inflammation

Padres righty Joe Musgrove shut down for at least 3 weeks with shoulder inflammation View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has inflammation in his right shoulder capsule and will be shut down for at least three weeks, general manager A.J. Preller said Friday.

Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday and had an MRI that revealed the inflammation. Musgrove is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA.

The setback comes as the Padres were beginning to play better after failing to live up to the expectations of having baseball’s third-highest payroll. The Padres have won five of six games going into Friday night’s opener of a four-game home series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the Padres, who made a stirring run to the NL Championship Series last year, are nine games back and one game under .500. They are four games out of the third wild-card spot, with three teams ahead of them.

The Padres acquired 43-year-old Rich Hill from Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Right-hander Michael Wacha remains on the injured list.

Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, pitched the first no-hitter in Padres history in just his second start with his hometown team, on April 9, 2021, at Texas.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB