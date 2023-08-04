Clear
Angels come into matchup against the Mariners on losing streak

By AP News

Seattle Mariners (57-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-54, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-7, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -117, Angels -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles has a 29-24 record at home and a 56-54 record overall. The Angels have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Seattle is 57-52 overall and 26-26 on the road. The Mariners have gone 37-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .310 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 17 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 17 home runs while slugging .414. Tom Murphy is 12-for-31 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

