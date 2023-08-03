Mariners visit the Angels to begin 4-game series

Seattle Mariners (56-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-53, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -154, Mariners +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a four-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 56-53 overall and 29-23 at home. The Angels are third in the majors with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Seattle is 56-52 overall and 25-26 in road games. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Angels lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs and 81 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 17 home runs while slugging .419. Cal Raleigh is 12-for-37 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press