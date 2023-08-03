Athletics face the Dodgers looking to break road slide

Oakland Athletics (30-79, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (2-7, 4.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 4.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -278, Athletics +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 33-20 at home and 61-45 overall. The Dodgers have hit 173 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Oakland is 30-79 overall and 15-40 on the road. The Athletics have a 20-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 38 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press