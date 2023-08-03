Clear
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen met with player and team personnel in Kansas City prior to the team’s game Wednesday. Speaking with media afterwards he discussed reasons for the trades and his decision to become deadline sellers. Cohen also spoke about his vision for the club’s future, emphasizing sustainability and getting a good return for the star players.

By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press

