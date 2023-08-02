Clear
Dodgers play the Athletics after Freeman’s 4-hit game

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (30-78, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-45, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-5, 6.07 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -303, Athletics +241; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 60-45 overall and 32-20 in home games. The Dodgers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .335.

Oakland has a 30-78 record overall and a 15-39 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 22-63 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs while slugging .568. Freeman is 19-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

