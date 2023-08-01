Angels cap busy trade deadline by landing reliever Dominic Leone from Mets View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels capped a busy trade deadline on Tuesday by acquiring reliever Dominic Leone from the New York Mets for minor league shortstop Jeremiah Jackson.

The 31-year-old Leone was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games with the Mets. The right-hander is 22-23 with a 3.75 ERA for his career, which began in 2014 with Seattle.

Jackson, 23, was hitting .248 with 15 homers, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Double-A Rocket City. He was a second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2018.

Also on Tuesday, the Angels sent left-hander Tucker Davidson to the Kansas City Royals for cash. Davidson had a 6.54 ERA and two saves in 18 games with Los Angeles before being designated for assignment on Thursday.

Los Angeles reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, after getting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels are making a push to end their MLB-worst streaks of seven consecutive losing seasons and eight straight non-playoff seasons. They also have acquired veteran infielders Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar since late June.

“We all appreciate the faith and trust in us to get the job done,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said before Tuesday night’s game in Atlanta.

