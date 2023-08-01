Mostly Clear
Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (52-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD; Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has a 41-64 record overall and a 25-28 record in home games. The Rockies are 29-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego is 52-54 overall and 23-30 on the road. The Padres have a 40-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .240 for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 10-for-33 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .271 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 13-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: day-to-day (cramps), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

