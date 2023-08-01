Diamondbacks play the Giants with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-49, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -121, Giants +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 30-24 record at home and a 58-49 record overall. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Arizona has a 57-50 record overall and a 29-22 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 68 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 11-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press