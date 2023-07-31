Partly Cloudy
Diamondbacks visit the Giants to start 4-game series

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-48, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

San Francisco has a 30-23 record in home games and a 58-48 record overall. The Giants have a 32-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 56-50 record overall and a 28-22 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .241 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16-for-38 with three triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .249 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

