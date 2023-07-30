Blue Jays host the Angels, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (54-51, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-46, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -199, Angels +167; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto is 59-46 overall and 29-20 at home. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .262.

Los Angeles is 54-51 overall and 25-28 on the road. The Angels are first in the AL with 162 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .268 for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 13-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (face), Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press