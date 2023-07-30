Giants take on the Red Sox in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (56-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (57-48, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 57-48 record overall and a 29-23 record in home games. The Giants are 35-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston has a 56-48 record overall and a 26-25 record in road games. The Red Sox are 45-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 7-for-25 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 47 extra base hits (22 doubles and 25 home runs). Triston Casas is 13-for-31 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .190 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press