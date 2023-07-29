Rockies bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (29-76, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics as losers of three games in a row.

Colorado has a 40-63 record overall and a 23-27 record in home games. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Oakland is 29-76 overall and 14-37 in road games. The Athletics have gone 19-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press