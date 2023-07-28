Red Sox look to continue win streak, play the Giants

Boston Red Sox (55-47, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-47, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -149, Red Sox +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 28-22 record at home and a 56-47 record overall. The Giants are 30-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston has a 55-47 record overall and a 25-24 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has nine home runs, 59 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .269 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-31 with four doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has 24 doubles and 16 home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-40 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .185 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press