Athletics aim to break 6-game road slide, play the Rockies

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (28-76, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-62, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics hit the road against the Colorado Rockies looking to break a six-game road losing streak.

Colorado has a 23-26 record at home and a 40-62 record overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

Oakland has a 13-37 record in road games and a 28-76 record overall. The Athletics have gone 18-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 12-for-39 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .239 for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 7-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

