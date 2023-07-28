Angels visit the Blue Jays to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (54-49, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-46, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -203, Angels +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series.

Toronto is 57-46 overall and 27-20 at home. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 54-49 record overall and a 25-26 record on the road. Angels hitters are batting a collective .257, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks third on the Blue Jays with 38 extra base hits (21 doubles and 17 home runs). Danny Jansen is 8-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .251 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 15-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (cramping), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press